Homeowner burning weeds leads to house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Lafayette firefighters were called to a house fire on the 100 block of Briarbend Drive.

The homeowner called 911 about smoke in the home.

LFD was able to determine the fire started on an exterior wall of the home and progressed up to the attic, causing heavy damage. The homeowner had used a heating torch to burn away weeds along the outside of the home, which ignited the exterior wall.

All occupants of the home were able to leave without injury, and the fire was ruled an accident.

