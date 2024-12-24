Home in Scott catches fire

SCOTT, La. — Scott Fire Department (SFD) responded to a home fire on the 100 block of Des Jacques Road just after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home. Entering into the home, firefighters found a moderate fire in one of the home's bedrooms and were able to quickly get it under control.

No one was found inside the home, and no one was injured during the incident.

Investigators with Lafayette Fire Department are looking into what caused the fire. SFD said an intentionally set fire has not been ruled out.

Anyone with information on the fire is urged to contact 232-TIPS.