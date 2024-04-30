Home damaged by fire in Scott

A home on Riner Drive in Scott was damaged by fire Monday night.

Scott Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Riner around 10 p.m. Monday. They found smoke coming from the house.

All the occupants had got out safely, and firefighters found the fire was in the attic. It was quickly brought under control.

An investigation into the incident revealed the fire to be accidental in nature. It was determined that the fire initiated as a result of an electrical malfunction in a recessed light located in the ceiling of the front porch.

The home received minimal damage.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Firefighters from Duson and Judice responded to assist.