Holiday stress got you down? Tips for navigating family gatherings and protecting your well-being

LAFAYETTE, KATC — The holidays are often described as a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration. But for many, they can also bring heightened stress. Whether it’s dealing with political tension, family disagreements, or the usual seasonal pressures, the holiday mix can leave us feeling overwhelmed.

“It’s very normal to feel uncomfortable around people you may not see often,” said Marie Collins, executive director of The Family Tree, a counseling and support organization that specializes in family dynamics and stress management. "Sometimes, you can’t avoid your whole family, and you know going in that this is going to be difficult."

Setting Boundaries

According to Collins, managing stress during the holiday season starts with assessing your own emotional boundaries.

"The first thing you want to do is kind of assess yourself. What are your boundaries?" she explained. "You can always refrain from engaging in a conversation you’re not comfortable with. You don’t need to offer a response — sometimes a simple nod works."

It’s easy to feel obligated to participate in every conversation, especially when dealing with family members who may have differing views. But Collins emphasizes the importance of protecting your well-being. "It’s okay to say, 'I don’t feel like talking about that,' and gracefully disengage from sensitive topics."

Tips for Coping with Stress

Collins, who specializes in stress management, offers a number of strategies for coping with holiday-related stress:

Implement Boundaries: Identify what topics or interactions you are comfortable with, and stick to them. Have an Exit Plan: If things aren’t going well, it’s okay to leave early or step away. Take a break if needed. Take Breaks: If you feel overwhelmed, take a moment to step outside, go to the bathroom, or simply retreat to a quiet space to regroup. Prepare Ahead of Time: “Don’t show up at a party hungry or tired,” Collins advises. “Eat a little something before you go.”

When navigating family gatherings, Collins also stresses the importance of not feeling pressured to participate in every conversation. “You don’t have to answer every question, and you certainly don’t have to engage in every debate,” she said.

Releasing Holiday Stress

Once the holiday gathering is over, it’s important to find ways to release the stress and frustration that may have built up. Collins suggests physical activities like walking or napping to decompress. "I recommend getting out that anger," she said. "Maybe you can take a walk, or just rest. Diffuse that anger or frustration in a healthy way."

Collins also cautions against turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as overeating or drinking to deal with stress. "Recognize your warning signs that you've had too much stress. Instead of lashing out or indulging in unhealthy behaviors, find healthier outlets to manage your emotions."

While the holidays can undoubtedly be stressful, Collins stresses that taking steps to manage your stress can help you enjoy the season more fully. By setting clear boundaries, taking breaks when needed, and allowing yourself the space to release negative emotions, you can navigate the holidays with greater peace of mind.

For mental health resources, you can click the link below-

https://www.acadianafamilytree.org/

