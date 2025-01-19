Hit and run involving a bicycle leaves one dead

LAFAYETTE, La. — One man was killed and another arrested after a hit and run involving a bicycle on West Pinhook Road early Sunday morning.

Derrick Shane Miller, 49, was riding a bicycle in the 1600 block of West Pinhook Road just after midnight Sunday when an SUV traveling eastbound struck him. After the collision, the driver of the SUV, later identified as 54-year-old Darrel Whittington, drove away from the scene.

Whittington was later found in the 100 block of Rue Beauregard, and Miller was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Whittington was suspected of impairment and was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for felony hit and run, vehicular homicide, operating while intoxicated (second offense) and self-mutilation by a prisoner.

The Lafayette Police Department Traffic Division's investigation into the incident is still ongoing.