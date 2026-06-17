Historic building to be demolished following partial collapse in May

After the partial collapse of the historic Coburn's building in downtown Lafayette in May, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority (LPTFA), and Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) are announcing a coordinated remediation plan designed to eliminate ongoing safety concerns and facilitate the reopening of Second Street.

The Coburn's building experienced a structural failure that resulted in the collapse of a portion of the building and the subsequent closure of Second Street, a key corridor leading into downtown Lafayette, according to DOTD. Since the incident, DOTD, LPTFA, LCG, engineers, and contractors have worked together to assess the site and determine the safest and most effective path forward.

LPTFA Board of Trustees has directed staff to proceed with the demolition of the remaining three walls of the two-story section of the structure, subject to necessary state review and approvals. This approach will expediently eliminate any remaining public safety risks associated with the damaged portion of the building and allow for the reopening of Second Street as quickly as possible.

"LPTFA carefully evaluated available options and determined that removing the remaining unstable walls is the most responsible and efficient course of action," said Alex Lazard, Executive Director of LPTFA. "While we recognize the historic significance of the structure and carefully evaluated preservation options, our foremost obligation is to protect the public and address the life-safety concerns created by the collapse. This decision allows us to move forward quickly and safely."

"DOTD appreciates the collaboration among all partners as we work to address the immediate hazards, support the remediation process, and restore normal access to this important downtown corridor," said Brent Domingue, DOTD District Engineer Administrator.

“Our top priority from day one has been the safety of our community, and this coordinated plan delivers a clear, decisive path forward,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “LCG supports a solution that prioritizes public safety while opening Second Street, a critical transportation link for residents, businesses, and visitors."

Demolition activities are expected to begin following final coordination with contractors and regulatory agencies. The project team will continue to provide updates regarding construction schedules, traffic impacts, and the anticipated timeline for reopening Second Street.