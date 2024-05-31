HHWD won't accept electronics due to rain

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Household Hazardous Waste Day scheduled for June 1, 2024, will not accept electronics due to expected rain. Residents are urged to dispose of electronics through BestBuy.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is an opportunity for residents to dispose of household chemicals and supplies that are not accepted in the curbside trash or recycling carts. Visit https://lafayettela.gov/hhwd for a list of accepted and unaccepted items as well as locations to safely dispose of unaccepted items.

Household Hazardous Waste Day:

When: June 1, 2024 | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Northgate Mall (Enter from Castille Avenue)

HHWD is free of charge but only open to residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. Proof of residency will be required.