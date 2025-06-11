Help our UL students - and get a sweet treat!

The annual Donation Drive to help UL students is set for Friday.

Hosted by the UL Lafayette Alumni Association, Student Affairs, and Career Services, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's annual Donation Drive invites alumni, students, faculty, staff, and friends of the University to come together in support of current UL students.

"With curbside drop-off service, it’s never been easier to make a difference. Help us stock the Campus Cupboard and the Career Closet, two essential resources that help ensure students’ needs are met and their quality of life is supported during their time at UL Lafayette," a release states.

The event is set for Friday June 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the UL Alumni Center, 600 E. St. Mary Boulevard. You can drop off donations via curbside service at the front circle drive.

Here's what they need to stock the Campus Cupboard and the Career Closet:

Campus Cupboard – Provides nonperishable food and personal care items to help students with temporary needs. Accepted donations include:

● Shampoo & Conditioner

● Razors & Mouthwash

● Deodorant & Soap

● Toilet Paper & Paper Towels

● Canned Goods & Dry Goods

Career Closet – Offers gently used professional attire to support students in career preparation. Accepted donations include:

● Suits, Blazers, Sport Coats

● Shirts, Skirts, Dresses

● Rain Gear, Ties, Shoes, Belts

● Accessories and UL Graduation Gowns

As a thank-you for your generosity, donors will receive a complimentary ice cream treat, courtesy of Blue Bell Ice Cream.

If you can't make it but still want to help, you can make direct donations to either effort. For more information, contact the UL Lafayette Alumni Association at alumni@louisiana.edu or (337) 482-0900.