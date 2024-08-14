Help needed in locating Pierce Pitre.

The family of a missing Carencro man is missing, and his family asking for help from the public in locating him.

Pierce Pitre, 32, has been missing since August 5th, according to the family. His car was located abandoned in the Swords area

Contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office if you have any information on Pitre.

