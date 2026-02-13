Help a Lafayette teen win a scholarship

Cox Mobile, Cox Communications’ mobile phone service, announced the 22 finalists from across the U.S. in its second annual Phone Case Design Contest, held in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This year’s contest invited high school Boys & Girls Club members to design a phone case that represented the theme “A World Within Reach – Future Icons.”

Tateanna, from Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, has been selected as one of the 22 nationwide finalists in this year’s contest. Tateanna’s artwork showcases “A world within reach [which] means I’m no longer watching my future from the outside. A world within reach is the quiet courage to believe I belong in every room I dream of, carrying my flag, my identity, and my story without shrinking. It’s knowing the future opens when I do.”

Later this spring, a panel of judges, including leaders from Cox Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Club Alumnus Mario Lopez and 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year Ximena, will select the grand prize winner, who will receive a life-changing $25,000 scholarship as well as a $25,000 technology grant for their local Club.

“We are incredibly proud of Tateanna for representing the spirit and talent of young people in our community,” said Erin Monroe, Market Vice President for Cox Communications Greater Louisiana. “By investing in this generation and encouraging them to harness their creativity to pave their journeys, we are instilling the quiet confidence they need to grow into strong learners and leaders.”

Each finalist will be recognized by their local Club during a special celebration in February and will receive a connectivity prize package.

In addition to the Grand Prize Winner, the public is invited to vote for this year’s Cox Mobile Fan Favorite Winner. The winner will be awarded a $25,000 scholarship and a $10,000 technology grant for their local Club.

View all the finalists’ artwork and vote daily for your favorite phone case designs at www.cox.com/phonecasecontest. Voting is open now until February 28, 2026.

Cox Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have partnered for more than two decades to supply Clubs across the country with Cox Innovation Labs for members to have access to and education on digital connectivity.

For more information about Cox Mobile’s phone case design contest, visit www.cox.com/phonecasecontest.