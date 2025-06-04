Health Unit to host Summer Kick Off Event

The parish Public Health Unit is hosting a big "Summer Kick-Off" event tomorrow.

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health, Our Lady of Lourdes and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, is hosting the event.

Families and community members to the “Summer Kick-Off” event on Thursday, June 5, at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit (LPHU), located at 220 West Willow St., Building A, Lafayette, LA 70501.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Whether you're expecting, raising young children, or simply interested in community health and summer resources, this event has something for everyone.

Event Highlights Include:

· Community Baby Shower

· Car Seat Safety Checks

· Summer Camp and Early Head Start Information

· Safe Sleep Education

· Games, Prizes, and Face Painting

· Popcorn and Sno-balls

· A wide range of community vendors and resource booths

Visitors will have the opportunity to connect with numerous community partners stationed throughout the health unit.

Here's a flyer: