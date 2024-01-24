Health Care job fair set for Thursday

In response to continued industry demand, Lafayette Economic Development Authority will host a Health Care Job Fair on Thursday, January 25. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Cajundome Mardi Gras Ballroom, 444 Cajundome Blvd.

“Health care continues to be Acadiana’s largest and fastest growing industry and companies are facing increased workforce needs in clinical and administrative positions across the region,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, LEDA President and CEO. “LEDA proactively works with local companies to identify workforce needs and provide opportunities to connect them with our qualified workforce through job fairs and our online job board.”

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from more than two dozen local health care businesses that are currently hiring for openings including all levels of nursing, lab techs, phlebotomists, transportation providers, direct service workers, case managers, food service, and more.

A current list of participating employers and jobseeker pre-registration is available at www.lafayette.org/healthcarejobfair [lafayette.org]. The list will be updated to reflect any changes to the companies that are participating in the rescheduled event.

Companies interested in participating, can contact Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development, at 337-593-1400.