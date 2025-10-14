Headed to Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon? Maybe wait.

UPDATE: Here's some information about what is happening on I-10 eastbound.

"The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on October 14,2025 the left lane will be closed starting at 7:00am to 2:00pm. Expect a shift to right lane of both lanes starting Eastbound at mile post 137 Ramah exit to mile post 138 Trinity Canal Bridge. This work is necessary to repair bridge rails. DOTD urges all drivers to reduce speed, obey posted signage, and remain alert for construction personnel and equipment operating in the work zone. DOTD appreciates your patience and cooperation during this time."

As we reported earlier, there are a number of delays reported on I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon.

The map on 511la.org shows multiple slow spots, as well as stretches of stopped traffic, on the eastbound side of the highway between the two cities.

WAFB in Baton Rouge reports delays are causing the trip to take 2.5 hours, due to "emergency" road work being done near the Ramah exit. We've reached out to DOTD to see what's happening there and we'll update the story as soon as we can.