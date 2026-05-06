Hands-on learning for electrical program students

LAFAYETTE, La. — Love Our Schools , alongside Manuel Builders , held a unique, hands-on learning experience on Tuesday, as students from the W.D. & Mary Baker Career Center Electrical Program toured the 2026 Love Our Schools Giveaway Home.

During the visit, students observed a real-time residential electrical installation and engaged with a licensed electrician to learn more about career opportunities in the skilled trades. Through partnerships like this, local students are given the opportunity to connect classroom learning to real-world applications.

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