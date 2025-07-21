Hancock Whitney, UWA partner for Annual Stuff the Bus; Day of Action set

Every year, United Way of Acadiana works with local businesses, individuals, and volunteers to collect much-needed school supplies to support teachers across the following five parishes: Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion.

And for the second year in a row, Hancock Whitney Bank has supported this initiative as the presenting sponsor. While the rain may have hampered the planned Stuff the Bus event at the bank’s main branch, the two organizations still gathered for a check presentation and planning for the upcoming Day of Action at UWA on Friday.

“Hancock Bank is proud to partner with United Way of Acadiana to provide essential school supplies for students in need and support our teachers,” states Grant Guillotte, Southwest Louisiana Market President at Hancock Whitney Bank. “We know that every little bit helps, and we want all kids to be able to achieve academic success no matter their background.”

“We are so grateful to all of our sponsors, local businesses, and individuals who come together to make this happen every year,” says UWA President/CEO Heather Blanchard, “This is such a help to our local teachers, who spend an average of $800 a year of their own funds for their classroom and students.”

Following the check presentation, UWA opened their warehouse for the more than 75 businesses who participated as collection sites to drop off their supplies.

While the supply drive may have officially ended, it’s not too late to donate. You can drop off supplies at the UWA office at 215 E. Pinhook or shop an Amazon wish list until July 25, 2025.

There are also volunteer opportunities, including the Day of Action on July 26, 2025, when all donated supplies will be sorted.

You can find out more info about the Day of Action here: www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/stuffthebus

The Amazon wish list is also on that page.

Here are some photos from Friday's events: