Hancock Whitney partners with Habitat for Humanity to support affordable housing in communities

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Hancock Whitney is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to support affordable housing through a local build event where volunteers help construct homes for families in need.

The bank is sponsoring the event as part of an ongoing effort to expand access to safe and affordable housing while strengthening neighborhoods across the region.

Tina Thornton, a business banking manager for Hancock Whitney, said the project reflects the bank's commitment to the community.

"It's very important for Hancock Whitney. We're honored to sponsor this event. Habitat for Humanity's mission really aligns with our commitment to our communities. We not only help support financially, but we bring our teams together, our associates come and, you know, roll up their sleeves and get in there and help build these homes to help the community thrive."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.