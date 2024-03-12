Hams for Heroes Easter event set for later this month

The annual Hams for Heroes Event honoring Lafayette Parish veterans is set for Saturday, March 23.

The event, sponsored by DJ N.V. Navy Vet, Once Was Inc. and Louisiana State Police Troop I, provides a free ham to veterans from Lafayette and surrounding parishes as well.

Veterans can bring their Military ID to the Carencro Walmart, 3810 NW Evangeline Thruway, on that day beginning at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.

One ham is allowed per household and the ID is required.

For more details contact Once Was Inc at 832-594-4321.

