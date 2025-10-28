Halloween safety tips as Lafayette prepares for busy Friday night of trick-or-treating and other festivities

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Halloween falls on a Friday this year, and that likely means more crowds, more excitement, and a greater need for safety awareness.

Ron Czajkowski, a safety coordinator with Destination Zero, told KATC’s Jobie Lagrange that residents can expect packed neighborhoods and busy sidewalks as families take advantage of the weekend kickoff.

“We want kids to go out and have a good time. Dress up, put on their costumes and enjoy themselves — but do it safely,” Czajkowski said.

He urged families to use sidewalks whenever possible and to walk against traffic so drivers can see them. “Never assume a driver sees you,” he added, stressing that trick-or-treaters should stay out only during designated times and remain alert when crossing streets.

Czajkowski also warned that costume choices can make a difference in safety. He advised parents to avoid masks that limit visibility and to add reflective tape or glow sticks to dark costumes.

“Before they walk out of the house, make sure kids aren’t tripping or stumbling over anything,” he said. “Glow sticks are inexpensive but effective — what’s most important is that they can be seen.”

For adults, Czajkowski emphasized responsibility behind the wheel and at parties. “Slow down. Don’t drive distracted. If you see someone driving impaired, call 911,” he said. He added that partygoers should plan ahead for a sober ride home.

“Halloween is a fun night for adults too — just do it responsibly,” Czajkowski said.

