Gym asks public to help identify alleged illegal dumper

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Cajun Fitness in Youngsville is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of illegally dumping trash into the business’s dumpster. The gym shared surveillance video on social media showing a man and pickup truck they say were involved in the incident.

According to the post, the man allegedly dumped the entire contents of his truck bed into the dumpster. Cajun Fitness called the incident illegal dumping and trespassing.

The business says it is now offering a prize for information leading to the man’s identification. Anyone who recognizes the individual or vehicle is encouraged to contact Cajun Fitness through its social media pages.