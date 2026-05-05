Gulf Brew returns to Downtown Lafayette this September

Gulf Brew returns to Downtown Lafayette on Saturday, September 19, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., bringing together more than 200 craft beer selections, live music and local vendors.

Attendees can explore a variety of breweries throughout the festival footprint, sampling everything from lagers to IPAs while moving between brew stops, food offerings, and live music. The Gulf South’s largest craft beer festival continues its nearly 20-year tradition, which began with the Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA), and adds a new spin as Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) takes the reins on the event’s production and promotion.

Tickets + Experiences Early Bird tickets will be available starting June 1 for a limited time for $30. After July 30, tickets will transition to General Admission for $45.

The Brew Bestie Sponsorship offers a group package that includes five tickets and access to the Sponsor Lounge, along with recognition in the Brew Book and on social media.

A Designated Driver Experience, sponsored by JD Bank, provides access to specialty mocktails and non-alcoholic beer at participating brew stops and Downtown locations, ensuring all guests can participate and while also keeping the event safe.

More than Beer New this year, the Cox Food Court, supported by Cox Communications, Eat Lafayette, and OneAcadiana, will feature bites from a variety of Downtown restaurants and partners for easy-to-go bites that pair perfectly with your beer samples.

Stage sponsors First Horizon Bank and Adopted Dog Brewing bring live music on-stage at Parc Sans Souci, with performances from WACK, Double Knockout, and Magic Crawfish throughout the afternoon.

Also in Parc Sans Souci, families can enjoy the Little Brewers Area, featuring face painting, bubbles, and kid-friendly activities, while the Louisiana Crafts Guild will host a crafts zone showcasing local makers and products.

DLU honors the decades-long tradition spearheaded by AcA by continuing the tradition of King and Queen of the Brew. All funds from this effort help to continue AcA’s Arts in Education work.