Gulf Brew finds new home with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited starting in 2026

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) is proud to announce that beginning in 2026, the beloved Gulf Brew Beer festival will officially join its slate of downtown programming. After nearly two decades of Gulf Brew serving as a fundraiser for the Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA), DLU will assume full responsibility for producing the event and ensuring it remains a cornerstone of Downtown Lafayette culture.

“Gulf Brew is a beloved tradition, and attracts visitors from around the country,” said Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director of Downtown Lafayette. “We are honored to carry the torch for this legacy event, while keeping it rooted where it began and where it belongs — in the heart of our city.”

This transition comes as AcA focuses on advancing its mission and preparing for the development of the exciting new Louisiana Music Museum, a project that will further cement Lafayette’s reputation as a cultural capital of the South. AcA will continue to host its popular King and Queen of the Brew fundraising campaign, with proceeds benefiting its arts education initiatives.

“For more than 15 years, Gulf Brew has been a cornerstone of AcA’s work to bring people together through culture, creativity, and community. We are proud to have grown this festival into one of Downtown Lafayette’s most beloved traditions, and we couldn’t be more excited to pass the pint to DLU, knowing they’ll carry it forward with the same passion and purpose for years to come”, Samuel Oliver, Executive Director of Acadiana Center for the Arts

Under DLU’s leadership, Gulf Brew will grow as an opportunity to engage downtown businesses and enhance Parc activations, continuing as a lively celebration of community and creativity that reflects DLU’s mission of fostering a clean, safe, and vibrant downtown.

