Guardian arrested after 3-year-old left alone in tub

Lafayette Police say they've arrested a local woman after a 3-year-old boy died.

Dawn Lee, 50, was booked with negligent homicide in the death of Khaine Natto, 3.

Police were called to a residence on Rocky Meadows Lane around 7 p.m. Sunday, where they found a little boy, unresponsive, in a bathtub. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, and was pronounced dead there.

Investigators came to the scene, and the preliminary investigation revealed that the guardian left the child alone in the bathtub. When she returned to check on him, he was unresponsive in the bathtub.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.