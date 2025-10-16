Groundbreaking marks major investment in Lafayette's wastewater infrastructure

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) broke ground Thursday on the South Gravity Lift Station [lus.org], a $17.6 million investment that will expand wastewater capacity and reliability for Downtown, Midcity, and surrounding neighborhoods.

“Lafayette is growing and evolving, and the needs of Lafayette are changing,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “This project is a modernization of infrastructure.”

The new lift station, located on West St. Mary Boulevard near the Johnston Street intersection, will add capacity for approximately 2,000 additional units and support redevelopment along Johnston Street and throughout the city. Construction begins this month, with completion expected by October 2026.

The project is funded in part by a $5 million Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Community Grant through EPA Region 6, with support from Congressman Clay Higgins and his staff, including Senior Advisor Greg Ellison, who attended the ceremony.

Engineering services are provided by Domingue Szabo & Associates, and NCMC serves as the project’s contractor.

LUS Director Jeff Stewart emphasized the project’s long-term benefits. “This project will open up opportunities for Lafayette,” Stewart said. “By expanding our wastewater capacity, we’re enabling new residential and commercial development that will strengthen our community for years to come.”

For more information on the project, visit lus.org/projects [lus.org].