Ground broken Wednesday on a new tennis/pickleball facility

An official groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the new BSC Court Resort tennis/pickleball facility and the Broussard Veterans Memorial at the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.

“This is a great day for the City of Broussard,” said Mayor Ray Bourque. “This project is another significant investment in our community that will enhance the high quality of life for Broussard residents.”

The BSC Court Resort tennis/pickleball facility will add to the eight existing tennis courts with 24 pickleball courts, a concession stand, a pro shop, and an observation deck. A total of 16 of the 24 pickleball courts will be covered.

“We are pleased to expand this sporting facility at the complex for our residents,” said Broussard Parks and Recreation Director Jamey Abshire. “We expect more visitors to the park, especially with the growing popularity of pickleball.”

The Broussard Veterans Memorial will be located on the north side of the park, next to a new 3.7-acre pond. The memorial will honor six military branches, featuring flags, benches, historical plaques, and an engraved brick tile walkway.

“It’s important as a community to honor our veterans,” Bourque said. “The memorial will be a respectful and peaceful place to gather for reflection and to recognize their service and sacrifice.”

In August 2025, the Broussard City council voted unanimously to increase the city’s 2025/2026 Budget of Revenue and Expenditures to $8,950,000.00 for Recreational Capital Outlay (Resolution # 848-25) for the project.

The project also includes a 190-space asphalt parking area. A sidewalk path will link the parking area to the BSC Court Resort and the Broussard Veterans Memorial.

The BSC Court Resort is designed by Trahan Architecture + Planning, LLC, of Lafayette. The Broussard Veterans Memorial is designed by Boudreaux Hoffpauir and Associates, LLC, of Broussard.

The parking area is designed by Comeaux Engineering, of Broussard.

The Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park ranks in the Top 100 Sports Parks in the U.S. by sportsbookreview.com. In 2025, the park had one million visits and helped generate an estimated $21 million in direct business sales in the area.

The 122-acre facility located at 701 St. Nazaire Road. The facility includes baseball/softball/t-ball fields, soccer/football fields, tennis courts, walking trail, splash pad, playgrounds, fishing ponds, and picnic pavilions. Go to broussardsportscomplex.com for more information on youth/adult sports programs and rentals.

Here are some renderings: