Ground broken for new tennis courts at Lafayette's Thomas Park

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette broke ground on new tennis courts at Thomas Park on Geraldine Drive, adding recreational opportunities for residents and potential economic benefits for the city.

The project will create a four-court tennis playing area for neighbors to enjoy once completed.

City officials say the additional courts will allow Lafayette to host more tournaments, which could boost tourism to local restaurants, hotels, and shopping centers

Beyond economic benefits, the courts are expected to foster community connections among players of all ages.

