Ground broken for new courts at Thomas Park

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) broke ground today on Phase II of the Thomas Park Tennis Courts project, marking what officials say is another major investment in community recreation.

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet joined City Councilwoman Liz Hebert, Interim PARC Director Brian McGrath, and members from the Acadiana Community Tennis Association to celebrate the start of construction.

The $588,000 project, funded through City Sales Tax and a State Treasury Appropriation, will replace the park’s aging courts with four new, competition-grade tennis courts surrounded by upgraded fencing. Chase Marshall Architects designed the project, with Geo Surfaces serving as contractor. Construction begins this week and is expected to take approximately six months.

“These upgrades will expand recreational opportunities and enhance quality of life, keeping Thomas Park a vibrant gathering place for families and players of all ages,” said Mayor-President Boulet.

"The project builds on recent momentum at Thomas Park, following the opening of the new Thomas Skate Park in November 2024. Additional enhancements— including a public mural installation and exterior updates to the recreation center—are also set to begin soon," a release states.