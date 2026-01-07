Ground broken for Love Our Schools home auction to support Lafayette Parish public education funding

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Ground was broken in Lafayette Parish for the Love Our Schools home that will be auctioned off later this year.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated directly to Love Our Schools, supporting public education throughout the parish. The home is being donated by Manuel Builders, with the lot provided by RJD Community Developers.

Tickets to win the one-story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home will go on sale in July. The drawing will be held on October 1.

