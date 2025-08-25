Green T. Lindon Elementary without air conditioning, dismisses early

YOUNGSVILLE — Green T. Lindon Elementary School in Youngsville dismissed early on Monday morning while crews make repairs to the schools air conditioning system.

Lafayette Parish School System leaders said buses would not be running, and a parent or guardian must pick up their students from the car rider line. That person must be listed on the student's demographics and must have the blue car rider tag visible or have photo identification available.

It wasn't immediately clear how long repairs to the air conditioning system would take.

