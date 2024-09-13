Green T. Lindon Elementary in Youngsville to be dismissed early

Due to an electrical outage, students at Green T. Lindon Elementary in Youngsville will be dismissed at 12:45 pm. Parents must pick up their children in the car rider line. No buses will be running. Students will only be released to their parents. Only Green T. Lindon is affected.

