Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Green T. Lindon Elementary in Youngsville to be dismissed early

LPSS
KATC
Lafayette Parish School System
LPSS
Posted
and last updated

Due to an electrical outage, students at Green T. Lindon Elementary in Youngsville will be dismissed at 12:45 pm. Parents must pick up their children in the car rider line. No buses will be running. Students will only be released to their parents. Only Green T. Lindon is affected.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.