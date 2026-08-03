Grant to help with adoption fees

Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center (LASCC) will host six fee-waived adoption events throughout August, September, and October after receiving a $10,000 grant through the ASPCA's Rescue Effect campaign, a nationwide initiative encouraging pet adoptions and helping more shelter animals find loving homes.

The grant will allow LASCC to waive adoption fees during six special adoption weekends, making it easier for families to welcome a new pet into their homes while helping create much-needed space for animals awaiting adoption in the shelter.

In addition to fee-waived adoptions, every adopted dog will go home with a free black wire crate, and every adopted cat will receive a free soft-sided carrier, while supplies last. Every LASCC adoption also includes a spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, and a microchip at no additional cost.

"Every adoption creates a ripple effect," said Shelley Delahoussaye, Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center Manger. "Not only are families gaining a lifelong companion, but they're also opening the door for another animal in need to receive care and a second chance. We're grateful to the ASPCA for investing in our community and helping remove barriers that make adoption more accessible."

Rescue Effect Adoption Event Schedule:



August 7–8

August 14–15

September 4–5

September 11–12

October 16–17

October 23–24

Prospective adopters are encouraged to browse available pets before each event and to visit the shelter early, as animals are adopted on a first-come, first-served basis. LASCC is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

"Whether you’re looking for a new companion or considering adding a pet to your family, these adoption weekends offer the perfect opportunity to make a lasting difference in an animal’s life. For more information about Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center, available pets, or adoption requirements, visit lafayettela.gov/LASCC," the release states.