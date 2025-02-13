Grand jury indicts four in shooting near KOK

A Lafayette grand jury has indicted four men in connection with a November shooting that left two people dead and another two critically wounded.

Here are the defendants and the charges:

Dylon James Doucet, 26, of St. Martinville, was indicted on two counts second-degree murder and two counts attempted second-degree murder.

Dnedrick Dawan Wilson, 26, of Youngsville, was indicted on two counts second-degree murder and two counts attempted second-degree murder.

Trevon Terrell Charles, 26, of St. Martinville, was indicted on two counts second-degree murder and two counts attempted second-degree murder.

Davontae Vontrell Gradner, 25, of St. Martinville, was indicted on two counts second-degree murder and two counts attempted second-degree murder.

The men are accused in the November 2024 slaying of Corey Mouton, 26, of Carencro and Jamir Carmouche, 24, of Lafayette. Two others also were critically wounded, but survived.

At the time, Lafayette Police told us that one person was dead at the scene, and a second died at a local hospital.

The shooting happened at a very busy time at the popular University Avenue restaurant, which later held fundraisers to assist the victims of the shootings.