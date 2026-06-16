Grand Coteau man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

State Troopers arrested a Grand Coteau man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday.

Troopers were called to the I-49 Service Road near Turf Lane around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. They found that Rene Vargas, 32, of Carencro, had been riding an electric scooter southbound when he was struck from behind. He died at the scene, troopers say. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Vargas and submitted for analysis.

The investigation revealed that Vargas had been hit by a Ford Focus that also was traveling south on the road, and the vehicle then fled the scene.

Troopers say their investigation determined that Malachi Thibodeaux, 20, of Grand Coteau, was driving the car and they booked him with hit and run driving resulting in death.

This crash remains under investigation.