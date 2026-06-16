Grand Coteau man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

State Troopers arrested a Grand Coteau man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday.
Troopers were called to the I-49 Service Road near Turf Lane around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. They found that Rene Vargas, 32, of Carencro, had been riding an electric scooter southbound when he was struck from behind. He died at the scene, troopers say. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Vargas and submitted for analysis.
The investigation revealed that Vargas had been hit by a Ford Focus that also was traveling south on the road, and the vehicle then fled the scene.
Troopers say their investigation determined that Malachi Thibodeaux, 20, of Grand Coteau, was driving the car and they booked him with hit and run driving resulting in death.
This crash remains under investigation.
Troopers say: Louisiana law (LRS 32:300.1.1) requires electric low-speed scooter operators to ride safely by traveling with traffic, keeping at least one hand on the handlebars, and operating scooters equipped with functioning brakes and proper lighting. Riders must obey all traffic laws and may not operate on highways with speed limits greater than 35 mph. Helmets are required for riders under 17 and encouraged for all operators. Louisiana State Police also thanks the community for its assistance in this investigation, as an anonymous tip was instrumental in identifying the suspect involved in the hit-and-run crash, demonstrating the important role public cooperation plays in promoting public safety and helping hold offenders accountable.