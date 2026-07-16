Gourmet Road to be closed for drainage work

Lafayette Consolidated Government announces the scheduled road closure of Gourmet Road at its intersection with Prejean Road scheduled for Monday, July 20th through August 3rd, 2026.

The road closure is necessary as crews will be performing drainage infrastructure construction as part of the Prejean Road Flood Resilience Project.

The detour routes will consist of:

Desoto Road

W. Gloria Switch Road

N. University Avenue

Prejean Road

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution through the work zones.

Here's a map: