Got debris? LCG offers schedules, instructions

If you have debris from the recent storms, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is offering this info about how to get it picked up.

This information is for people who live in the city limits of Lafayette or the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.

LCG officials say they are actively addressing the extensive debris left in the wake of the recent storms that battered the area with hurricane-force winds, which surpassed initial National Weather Service forecasts, resulting in an exceptionally large volume of debris.

LCG is currently utilizing eight contract trucks as well as two in-house trucks per day to pick up debris. Within the last week, the contract trucks have collected approximately 3,400 cubic yards of debris.

LCG activated its disaster debris contractor with six additional trucks to expedite debris collection efforts which will begin early next week. LCG’s contractors expect the first round of debris pickup throughout the city and unincorporated areas of the parish to be completed within the next three weeks.

Debris Pickup Schedule and Guidelines:



Collection Times: Collection efforts have started and will be ongoing, including weekends, until completed. Due to the excess volume, the debris may not be removed on your regular collection day.

Types of Debris Collected :

Yard Waste: Limbs, branches, and cut up trunks/logs. Construction Debris: Small amounts of neatly-piled fence boards and roof shingles, subject to LCG’s confirmation it is storm-generated debris.

Instructions for Residents:



Separation of Debris : All debris should be at least three feet away from obstructions like fire hydrants and mailboxes and should not be placed under power lines or in drainage ditches. Do not mix yard waste and other types of debris as that will delay the removal of the material.

Non-Eligible Debris: Piles of trash that are not storm-related will not be removed.



Safety and Compliance:



Safety Precautions : To prevent accidents, do not place debris under power lines, near gas meters, or close to fire hydrants.

Compliance: It is crucial that residents follow these guidelines to ensure the debris can be collected efficiently and safely.

Residents can call 311 or 337-291-8517 with any questions about debris pickup. If in need of tree or debris removal assistance, call 232-HELP or 211 or fill out this form: https://www.tfaforms.com/4846998 [tfaforms.com].

