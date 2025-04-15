Watch Now
Good Friday services schedule for Lafayette

In observance of Good Friday, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following changes to services on Friday, April 18, 2025:

Lafayette Transit System Services: No transit services will run on Good Friday, April 18, 2025. Regular transit operations will resume on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Garbage & Recycling Collections: Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will run garbage and recycling collections like normal on Friday, April 18, 2025. All weekly operations will remain the same.

Dean Domingues Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Friday, April 18, and Saturday, April 19, 2025. 

City-Parish Buildings: All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Friday, April 18, 2025. 

