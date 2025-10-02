Giles to receive this year's Civic Cup

LAFAYETTE, LA – The Lafayette Civic Cup will recognize business and civic leader Robert “Bob” Giles as its 93rd recipient at the annual banquet on Tuesday, November 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the City Club at River Ranch.

"The Civic Cup, one of Lafayette’s most distinguished honors, celebrates individuals whose leadership, service, and generosity have left a lasting mark on the community. Few embody that spirit more fully than Robert Giles, whose story is defined by both entrepreneurial achievement and a deep commitment to giving back," a release states.

Here's the bio of Giles provided by organizers:

Born in Huntsville, Alabama, and raised in Texas, Giles was introduced early to the values of hard work and perseverance. At just 11 years old, he began washing cars at his father’s dealership for 25 cents an hour, a humble beginning that sparked a lifelong career in the automotive industry. After earning a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University, Giles pursued his dream of running his own dealership. At age 28, he moved to Lafayette and opened Giles Volkswagen Porsche Audi, laying the foundation for what would grow into Giles Automotive, a family of dealerships spanning Louisiana, Texas, and California.

While business success followed, Giles’s greatest impact has been outside the showroom. Guided by his belief that business should be a force for good, he has led countless philanthropic efforts to uplift Acadiana. Over the years, Giles has donated bulletproof vests to local law enforcement, chartered buses to reunite Louisiana National Guard troops with their families before deployment, supplied tens of thousands of pounds of food and ice during disasters, and created initiatives like Giles Gives Back and Acadiana Heroes to inspire generosity and spotlight local acts of kindness.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Giles Automotive launched a free errand service for the elderly and immunocompromised, demonstrating his instinct to respond to community needs in real time. His leadership has also extended to raising millions for nonprofits, including Acadiana Animal Aid, The Outreach Center, Dreams Come True of Louisiana, and Hunters for the Hungry, which he helped establish locally.

Giles’s generosity and innovation have earned him national recognition. In 2022, he was named the TIME Magazine and Ally Financial National Dealer of the Year, the highest honor in the automotive industry, selected among more than 26,000 franchise dealers nationwide for his civic leadership and philanthropic impact.

Despite such accolades, Giles remains deeply grounded in faith, family, and community. He and his wife, Sandy, have been married for 40 years and are longtime members of The Bayou Church. Together, they raised two daughters, Halley and Ashley, and delight in their granddaughters, Vivienne and Fiona.

Reflecting on the Civic Cup honor, Giles said, “I am truly honored to receive the 93rd Civic Cup Award from the Community Foundation of Acadiana. This recognition is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the spirit of giving. I share this honor with all those who work tirelessly to make our community a better place. Together, we can continue to inspire change and uplift one another.”

The 93rd Lafayette Civic Cup will not only recognize Giles’s extraordinary career, but also his unwavering dedication to making Acadiana stronger, more compassionate, and more united.