Getting energized at Lafayette's second Coffee Festival

LAFAYETTE, La. — It was a coffee lover's dream come true in Lafayette Saturday morning as local foodies gathered for a healthy dose of caffeine and cream at Lafayette's second Coffee Festival.

This festival brought together 19 vendors from across Acadiana who gave demonstrations and offered free samples to those in attendance.

Gerald Duhon with CC's Coffee House said this was the perfect opportunity to learn what you love about local coffee and where you can get it, calling it "an opportunity just to really taste something that might be from a few towns over, to have different destinations when you're visiting Breaux Bridge, to be able to stop into some of the local shops that they have there, or when you're on more of the west side of the state, just being able to really already have a good heads up about what's offered there and how different everything can be within the coffee industry."

The festival also offered coffee classes on everything from the coffee flavor wheel to the basics of home roasting.