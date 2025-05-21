Geospatial experts gather for disaster response workshop ahead of hurricane season

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As the 2025 hurricane season looms, emergency response leaders and geospatial experts from around the world will convene at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for the 26th Annual Disaster Workshop on June 5-6. The free event, hosted by the NASA Regional Application Center, aims to advance disaster coordination and reflect on two decades of progress since Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the Gulf Coast.

Research Application Center, UL Lafayette

“This is our 26th year, and we’ve never charged participants thanks to the support of sponsors and agencies,” said Rodney Yantis, director of the NASA/UL Lafayette Regional Application Center. “It’s all about workforce development and providing life-saving data and resources.”

The two-day hybrid event, held at UL Lafayette’s The Light Center, and available via Zoom, will feature over 22 speakers from federal, state, and local agencies. Presentations will explore data sharing, emergency response operations, and recovery strategies for hurricanes, wildfires, and oil spills. Attendees will also gain insights into cutting-edge GIS (Geographic Information Systems) and remote sensing technologies.

“Every device that’s created is modeled after the human eye, yet technology now lets us see far beyond what we naturally can, including infrared and radar imaging that gives first responders data day or night,” Yantis explained.

This year’s workshop also marks a significant milestone: the 20th anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Participants will hear firsthand accounts from agencies involved in the 2005 response and learn how disaster data systems have evolved.

“During Katrina, we pulled in as much data as we could and provided critical datasets to the National Guard and responders who were unfamiliar with the New Orleans landscape,” Yantis said.

A Katrina response photo exhibit, supported by Pixis and Acadian Ambulance, will be featured at the event. And in true Louisiana style, attendees can enjoy smoked brisket prepared by Dr. Andy Hollerman, a six-time Jack Daniels brisket champion.

“This workshop is an incredible opportunity to build the power of the network,” said Yantis. “The goal is to make sure professionals, from emergency managers to small business owners, are ready before disaster strikes.”

The workshop is free, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit https://arcg.is/1KzD1C1 or email chicola@louisiana.edu.

