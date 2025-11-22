Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gard Circle shooting leaves one dead and one in critical condition

Lafayette Police
Courtesy Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Police
Posted

LAFAYETTE, La. — A shooting on Gard Circle Saturday afternoon left one person dead and another in the hospital in critical condition.

Lafayette Police Department responded to the 100 block of Gard Circle around 1:20 p.m. regarding a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found one female and one male inside a house. Both individuals had gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, and the female was transported to a local hospital, where police say she is in critical condition.

LPD's preliminary investigation shows this was a domestic violence incident, but LPD Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

