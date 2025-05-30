Games of Acadiana returns in person. Here’s what you need to know

LAFAYETTE, La. — The 25th annual Games of Acadiana are set to return in person, offering a unique opportunity for people to support local families affected by cancer. The event, hosted by Miles Perret Cancer Services, encourages community involvement in the fight against this disease.

“It’s a way for us to give back to the community that kind of gives back to us," said Sherry Hernandez, a community liaison with Miles Perret Cancer Services. "It brings that support full circle.”

The festivities will kick off with a birthday bash on Saturday in Lafayette, but you can join in on the fun early with a 16-day virtual scavenger hunt that starts today. Participants can take part in various missions to earn points.

For those unfamiliar with the scavenger hunt, Hernandez reassured that it is easy and enjoyable. “You download a free app called ‘Goosechase’ and then you have two weeks to participate in all the missions. Every 10,000 points earns you an entry to our prize drawing," she explained.

The Games of Acadiana not only provide entertainment but also play a crucial role in assisting families navigating the challenges of cancer. The event reflects the community's dedication to supporting those in need, rooted in the resilience and compassion of its members.

For more information, click below

https://milesperret.org/event/fundraising/games-of-acadiana

The Birthday Bash Kickoff will be on Saturday, May 31st, from 10 AM - 2 PM, along Settlers Trace Blvd. behind The Bayou Church. Parking is available at 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road.