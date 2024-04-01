Games of Acadiana registration now open

Miles Perret Cancer Services plans the 5th annual virtual scavenger hunt: Games of Acadiana.

This year the theme is "Passport Party," featuring more than 75 missions, challenges and activities for people of all ages.

The Games are planned May 31 to June 15 and organizers say it's a chance to "unlock hidden treasures and explore the wonders of the world right from your own backyard."

Participants will also have the chance to win fabulous prizes, including gift cards, tech prizes, and a grand prize of $10,000, organizers say.

Keeping true to tradition, the 2024 Games of Acadiana will be free to play. To participate, players can download a free app, perform fun tasks, and earn points for a chance to win. Registration for GOA is open now and missions will be available for play beginning May 31.

Participation in this event will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.

For more information on joining the hunt, visit milesperret.org/GOA or call 337-984-1920.