Funeral arrangements announced for Martha Odom

Funeral services are set for May 9 for Martha Odom, the Lafayette teenager who died in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana last week.

The family requests visiting hours on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Martin & Castille Funeral Home Southside, 600 E. Farrel Road, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 10:00 am at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette, Louisiana. A private burial at the Lafayette Protestant Cemetery will follow.

Here is her obituary:

Martha Elizabeth Odom of Lafayette, Louisiana, passed away on April 23, 2026, in Baton Rouge. She is deeply loved and will be forever missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

Martha was born on May 23, 2008, in Biloxi, Mississippi, to Michael and Brooke Bingham Odom. They moved to Lafayette when she was 7 years old to be closer to family, and there, Martha blossomed into the multitalented, kind, compassionate, intelligent young woman whose impact far exceeded her 17 years.

Martha was a member of the Ascension Episcopal School Class of 2026 and embodied the school motto: Gentle, Generous, Truthful, Kind, and Brave. She was a light to everyone around her and, just as beautifully, saw the light in others-encouraging it, nurturing it, and helping it shine brighter. Thoughtful and intentional in all she did, Martha carried a quiet strength and grace. She led by example and with unwavering compassion. Her wit, wisdom, and sly sense of humor were hallmarks of her personality, and her warm, genuine smile lit up every room.

Martha filled every moment of her life with purpose. Not long after learning to walk, she began dance lessons-a passion she pursued for the rest of her life. Her dedication included 12 years of classical ballet training and 10 performances in the Lafayette Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker.

The Ballet Studio was her foundation - a place that gave her joy, strength, and peace, and ultimately provided her with the opportunity to teach and inspire younger students. A beautiful ballerina, Martha gained from dance the discipline and inner confidence to explore and embrace other art forms. Throughout her school years, she pursued theater, writing, and music with equal devotion. Martha appeared in five school musicals and three plays, and her gift for storytelling earned her recognition in the Writes of Spring Regional Writing Contest, receiving multiple short fiction awards three years in a row.

Seeking balance in all she did, Martha also participated in sports and extracurricular activities at Ascension. She played junior varsity and varsity softball, earning a freshman all-district honorable mention award, and competed in four years of varsity soccer, where she was voted the happiest team player and named team captain her senior year. In her pursuit of always growing and trying new things, she joined the varsity tennis team in her senior year. She was a member of the Creative Writing Club, Robotics Club, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, National English Honor Society, and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society.

Through these experiences, Martha grew into a strong, thoughtful leader. In 2025, she was selected to attend Louisiana Girls’ State. She also served as Editor-in-Chief of her high school newspaper, The Authored Ascension, as an Ascension Ambassador, and as Communications Officer for Rho Kappa National Honor Society. As her school counselors wrote, “Martha is undaunted by challenges, and even with her quiet nature, she does not shy away from approaching a microphone, stepping into the spotlight, or speaking her mind.”

Martha could often be found curled up with a book and a matcha or playing cards and board games with friends. She enjoyed her car rides with her sister Margaret, where they would pick their favorite 6 or 7 songs to listen to on their drive to school.

Escorted by her father, Martha was honored to be presented at the Krewe of Gabriel 2025 fall presentation ball, where she and her escort were the last ones on the dance floor.

Martha was accepted into the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, as a member of the Class of 2030, and planned to major in English & Creative Writing and Rhetoric, and minor in Dance.

She leaves behind a prolific body of writing, stories, and essays. May we find comfort in Martha’s own words from her Christianity paper:

“‘And God shall wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.’ (Revelation 21:4) This line reminds me of Jesus’s promise in the beatitudes from Matthew that I read earlier in this assignment, when he said, ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted,’ during his Sermon on the Mount. These kinds of continuous themes within the books of the Bible are the kind of evidence that binds these histories and prophecies to reality. It’s clear they are telling the same story, the story of a Messiah who loves humanity.”

Martha is survived by her parents; her sister, Margaret Odom; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Joan Bingham of New Iberia; godmother, Allison Clarke of Crowley; and her uncles and aunts: Brent and Gina Bingham of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; Suzanne Odom of Lafayette; Cade and Dave Cheshire of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Catherine and Tom Pankey, of Mountain Brook, Alabama; and all their children, who deeply mourn the loss of their cousin.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Dr. James C. and Martha Tolley Davis Odom, and her uncle, James Calhoun “Cal” Odom, Jr.

The family requests visiting hours on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Martin & Castille Funeral Home Southside, 600 E. Farrel Road, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 10:00 am at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette, Louisiana. A private burial at the Lafayette Protestant Cemetery will follow.

Pallbearers will be Johnathan Buford, Lucy Centanni, Amelia Cleveland, Shelby Godwin, Luke Harris, Spencer Howat, Afif Lakhani, Lila LeBlanc, Samuel Sonnier, and Rorie Williamson. Honorary pallbearers are Brie Castro, Taylor Davis, and Connie Edwards.

The Odom family extends its gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community during this tragic and difficult time. They would especially like to thank their Ascension school family for their unwavering support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Martha Odom Legacy of Joyful Grace in Motion Fund. Donations can be made online at: cfacadiana.org/marthaodom

Donations may also be mailed to:

Community Foundation of Acadiana

Attention: The Martha Odom Legacy of Joyful Grace in Motion Fund

1035 Camellia Blvd, Ste 100

Lafayette, LA 70508

Please make checks payable to “Community Foundation of Acadiana” and include the fund name on the check memo.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille - SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508, 337-984-2811