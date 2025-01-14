Fundraiser set for Festival

Tickets are now available for the 2025 Festival International de Louisiane Premiere Party & Fundraiser. The Jamaican themed event will be held on February 16th from 3-5:00 PM at Warehouse 535.

Festival International organizers intend to celebrate this year’s Official Visual Artist, Patrick Henry, while incorporating his roots into the special event. Attendees will be the very first to see Festival’s unveiling of Henry’s artwork, the 2025 music lineup, pin, and poster. This is also a chance to meet the artist and to hop in line for a signed poster while they last.

“The Premiere Party is a family-friendly, outdoor celebration featuring live music by Russell Cormier & Home Grown Reggae, which will bring a fusion of sounds from Jamaica and Acadiana.” said Marketing Director, Carly Viator Courville. “Attendees can enjoy international cuisine from food truck vendors, including Di Jerk Stop, while celebrating the flavors and sounds that Festival International is known for.”

Fans can show support for the nonprofit by attending this fundraiser and by purchasing the all-new collector pin and poster.

“The artwork this year captures a fresh, new angle.” added Viator Courville. “The magic of Festival spans far beyond the stages and seeps into every inch of downtown. Henry really highlights this, and we can’t wait to share his piece!”

Tickets are available in advance for a discounted rate at www.festivalinternational.org/premiere or at the door.

Feb 16, 2025

3-5 PM

Warehouse 535

535 Garfield St, Lafayette

Read more about Patrick Henry and the event at www.festivalinternational.org