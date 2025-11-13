Friends of Music Acadiana hosting fundraiser for UL music majors

LAFAYETTE, La. — Friends of Music Acadiana is hosting their 'Music and Merriment' Christmas party fundraiser to support UL-Lafayette students majoring in music.

"It's going to be a wonderful Christmas party," said Margaret Ruffin, a Friends of Music board member. "It's going to be a great evening of music, food and drinks and camaraderie, knowing that we helped the students—the music students here at UL."

The party will feature hors d'oeuvres, wine, champagne and live performances from some of those music majors. That's happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Tickets are $75 each, and the funds collected will go towards scholarships and awards for UL music majors. To purchase your tickets, visit the Friends of Music Acadiana website, or call Renee Laughlin at 337-739-4085.