Friends of Library announces dates for semi-annual sale

Friends of the Lafayette Public Library (FLPL) announce their Semiannual Book Sale, open to the public Thursday March 19, through Saturday March 21.

Become a member at the door on Wednesday March 18, from 3PM TO 7PM for the Members Pre-sale.

The sale will take place at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Rd. Hours vary but the sale begins at 9:00AM each day.

Gently used books are sold by the inch: $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardbacks. FLPL also offers a large assortment of Childrens books, DVDs, CDs, Audio Books and puzzles.

Multiple classroom copies of childrens books will be available for sale to interested teachers.

All money raised by the book sale goes to benefit the Lafayette Public Library. To date, FLPL has raised more than $1 million for the Library.

For more information check out FLPL'S Facebook page at: facebook/lafayettefriends. FLPL can be reached at (337) 501-9209.