Free vision clinic planned

Louisiana State Senator Gerald Boudreaux, in partnership with the Optometry Association of Louisiana, VSP Eyes of Hope, and the Sun Wellness Resource Center, is excited to announce the “Eyes on Acadiana” event, a two-day free vision care initiative aimed at supporting community health and wellness.

Event Details:

Dates: February 6 & 7, 2025

Time: 9am to 4pm

Location: Downtown Convention Center

124 South Buchanan Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

The “Eyes on Acadiana” event will offer complimentary eye exams and single-vision glasses fabrication for those in need. With the support of the mobile clinic, 4-5 licensed optometrists will be present each day, with a goal of seeing 20-25 patients each. Advanced registration is required.

To register, please contact:

Sun Wellness Resource Center

Phone: 337-534-0066

Coordinator: Bonita Williams, MSW, LCSW

Sponsors and Supporters:

This initiative is made possible by the Optometry Association of Louisiana, VSP Eyes of Hope, and the dedicated leadership of Senator Gerald Boudreaux.

The event will also feature:

On-site fabrication of single-vision glasses for immediate distribution (same day)

A mobile vision clinic as a prominent visual and functional centerpiece of the event will be on site.

For more information, call SUN WELLNESS RESOURCE CENTER at 337-534-0066

