Free training offered for shelter operators, workers

A free training for people who help others during disasters is being offered by local officials.

The Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (Lafayette Parish OHSEP) and the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) Department will host a free Shelter Operations & Trauma-Informed Care Training on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the George Dupuis Recreation Center, located at 1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road.

Organizers say the one-day training is designed to prepare volunteers, organizations, nonprofits, first responders, local leaders, and residents to assist their community during disasters and emergency situations. Participants will receive hands-on instruction in shelter operations, evacuee registration, and trauma-informed care practices that support individuals impacted by crises.

“Hurricane season is a reminder that preparedness is a shared responsibility,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “This training gives residents and organizations the opportunity to step up, learn critical response skills, and help ensure Lafayette Parish is ready to care for our community when emergencies happen.”

The training agenda includes trauma-informed care; shelter operations training; a live shelter simulation exercise to provide participants with practical real-world experience and a complimentary lunch.

Attendees will learn how to: operate an emergency shelter, register evacuees and support individuals following traumatic events.

“Strong disaster response starts long before a storm arrives,” said Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director, Chad Sonnier. “By training volunteers and community partners now, we are building a network of people prepared to provide support, compassion, and stability during times of crisis.”

The event is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. Community members can register by visiting: https://bit.ly/4cAC6Wm [bit.ly]

Partners supporting the training include American Red Cross ARC [redcross.org], Louisiana Department of Health [ldh.la.gov], Catholic Charities of Acadiana [catholiccharitiesacadiana.org], Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing (ARCH), [archacadiana.org] Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) [acadianavoad.com], Volunteer Louisiana [volunteerlouisiana.gov] , and Lafayette Consolidated Government.

For more information about emergency preparedness resources and programs in Lafayette Parish, visit Lafayette Parish OHSEP [lafayettela.gov].