Free Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree concert returns to Downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette is getting ready to ring in the holiday season with Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, a festive community concert returning downtown this Friday, December 12.

The free, family-friendly event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Parc Sans Souci, where Downtown Lafayette Unlimited will host live music, kids activities, seasonal drinks, holiday décor, and even a touch of “snow magic.” Organizers say the concert is the official kickoff to the Merry & Bright Christmas series, encouraging Acadiana residents to celebrate the season in the heart of the city.

KATC

“It’s incredibly fun, it’s family friendly, and a really great way to kick off the holidays,” said Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director for Downtown Lafayette. “Mike Dopsie and the Zydeco Entourage will be playing."

KATC

KATC

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree in Downtown Lafayette was previously rescheduled due to weather but is set to happen this weekend with a few extra surprises for the kids, drawing families. In addition to live entertainment, the event features Christmas lights throughout Parc Sans Souci, themed photo opportunities, and appearances by holiday characters.

KATC

KATC

“We’re going to have the Grinch walking around taking pictures, plus drinks at the bar for adults, beverages for kids, and lots of Christmas décor,” Hauerwas said. “It’s free to the public, and we just want people to come enjoy the season with us.” She added that supporting the bar and merchandise tent directly benefits the nonprofit, helping fund future community programming.

KATC

Organizers encourage attendees to leave ice chests at home and come ready to enjoy the music, lights, and downtown atmosphere. Visitors can dine, shop, or stroll nearby before and after the show. Full event information, including updates on Downtown Lafayette’s Merry & Bright series, is available online here.

