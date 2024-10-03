Free pet adoptions during Empty the Shelter event

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is prompting a national call for adoption this fall with its Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event from October 1-15, 2024. The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center will participate along with more than 390 shelters in 44 states.

All animals at the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center, located at 410 N Dugas Road, are eligible for adoption (dogs and cats) for a $0 fee. Animals are fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

“Right now, our nation’s animal shelters are in crisis with too many pets coming in and not enough adoptions to keep up. Euthanasia rates have hit a 3-year-high, and healthy, adoptable pets are at risk due to space constraints,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "BISSELL Pet Foundation's Fall National Empty the Shelters offers a chance for the community to save lives through adoption while creating space for shelters to help more pets. If you can't adopt, fostering can also make a lifesaving difference. Deserving pets across the country are counting on all of us.”

“We have never had such a variety of pets available for adoption,” said Shelter Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye. “Our shelter has such a variety of dogs and cats, both in colors and ages. There’s a pet for every lifestyle, and we would be happy to help you find your match. BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell are true heroes for sponsoring these pet adoptions, and we are honored to be participating in this event for the second year.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country, according to a news release from LCG. This lifesaving event began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption. More than 283,000 pets have found loving homes since its inception. Empty the Shelters is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 742 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters and www.lafayettela.gov/lascc.

