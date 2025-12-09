Free holiday concert features Lafayette area music students at Acadiana Center for the Arts

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Area Music Teachers Association is bringing live music to Acadiana this holiday season with two upcoming community events.

Students will perform holiday favorites during the Christmas Playathon on December 13 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts during ArtWalk. The event gives young musicians performance experience while raising funds for disaster relief.

LAMTA is also hosting "Music by Black Composers" on January 10, spotlighting underrepresented voices in classical music with solo and chamber pieces.

Both events are free and family-friendly. Organizers say the performances show LAMTA's commitment to supporting teachers, students, and a more diverse music community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.